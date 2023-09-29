Flora and Son Now Streaming on Apple TV+ in Canada

Indie film Flora and Son is now available to stream on Apple TV+ in Canada and other global regions. This comes days after the film opened in select theatres.

Flora and Son tells the story of Flora, a single mother living in Dublin. Played by Eve Hewson, Flora hopes to connect with her son Max, a rebellious teenager, played by Orén Kinlan. Flora and Son shows their relationship and how they connect over music. The film is described as a musical comedy-drama.

Check out the trailer below:

“Encouraged by the police to find Max a hobby, Flora tries to occupy him with a beat-up acoustic guitar,” says the film’s descriptions. “With the help of a washed-up LA musician, Flora and Max discover the transformative power of music. From the musical mind of John Carney, “Flora and Son” explores the bond between a mother and son on a journey toward a new harmony.”

The film also stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jack Reynore, Sophie Vavasseur, and Kelly Thorton. The film is written and directed by John Carney, who also produces the film alongside Anthony Bregman, Peter Cron, Rebecca O’Flanagan, and Robert Walpole. With deep ties to Dublin in its story, principal photography took place in the city in 2022.

Flora and Son did its rounds during a number of film festivals throughout the year. First, it was screened at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, where Apple later purchased the digital rights for the film. This summer, it was played at this year’s Toronto Film Festival. Select cinemas also got to screen Flora and Son starting September 22nd, 2023.

While many global markets, including Canada, are able to stream Flora and Son, it’s unfortunately not available in Ireland. The film will instead hit theatres on February 23rd, 2024.

Apple TV+ is available in Canada for $8.99 per month.