Last Chance: SpaceX’s Starlink Hardware Deal for Canada is Ending

John Quintet
1 hour ago

SpaceX is offering a final opportunity for rural Canadians (loosely defined according to their address checker) to jump on a significant discount on Starlink hardware, reports Tesla North.

The promotion, which cuts the hardware price to $199 CAD—a 74% reduction—expires tomorrow, September 30, 2023. Initially launched with a 54% discount in March, the offer has been extended and deepened to attract Canadians in ‘remote’ areas.

The “Rural Canada Offer” is being promoted on social media platforms, emphasizing the benefits of “Starlink – Internet from Space.” The offer is limited to residential service in select rural regions of Canada. Eligibility can be confirmed by entering an address on the Starlink website. Again, what SpaceX defines as ‘rural’ is pretty loose so try your luck.

Upon verifying an eligible address, the Starlink website states, “Congratulations! Your service address is eligible for the rural hardware offer. For a limited time, get your Starlink kit for over 70% off in select areas of rural Canada.”

The monthly service fee remains at $140 CAD, with the discounted hardware coming in at $199 CAD (normally $759 CAD). Shipping times are estimated to be 1-2 weeks, and Starlink offers a no-contract, free 30-day trial.

Many parts of rural Canada still deal with slow internet and Starlink solves this problem overnight, as the latter’s low-Earth orbit satellite constellation brings high-speed connections for streaming services, gaming, video calls and more. Set up involves plugging in the Starlink satellite dish and aiming it at the sky and following directions in the Starlink app.

Starlink customers are now on all continents across the planet with a customer milestone recently passing 2 million, in over 60 countries. This week, SpaceX said their next-generation Starlink optical lasers were launched to orbit.

“With more than 8,000 space lasers across the constellation, Starlink satellites are able to connect thousands of kilometres apart, beyond the view of ground stations, and maintain pointing accuracy to enable data transfer up to 100 Gbps on each link,” said SpaceX.

Starlink recently removed data caps on its standard plan, now offering unlimited high-speed, low-latency internet. The company has also updated its mobile app for improved account management.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Tesla

Tesla Launches Extended Vehicle Warranties in Canada

Tesla has introduced its Vehicle Extended Service Agreement (Vehicle ESA) for Canadian customers, effective September 25, 2023. The extended warranty is applicable to Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y vehicles and is available through Tesla's mobile app under the 'Upgrades’ menu, reports Tesla North. "The event of Failure must first occur during...
John Quintet
1 day ago

Rogers Partners with SpaceX for Advanced Wildfire Detection

Rogers has announced a significant investment in cutting-edge wildfire detection and prevention technology in British Columbia, leveraging its partnerships with SpaceX and other technology providers. The company is integrating satellite-connected sensors using SpaceX's low-bandwidth Swarm service to enhance wildfire prediction in remote areas of British Columbia that lack wireless network coverage. Swarm, a subsidiary of...
Gary Ng
1 week ago

SpaceX to Launch Telesat’s $1.8 Billion Taxpayer-Funded Internet Satellites

In a significant move to bolster global connectivity, Ottawa-based Telesat has inked a deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch its Lightspeed satellite constellation into Low Earth Orbit (LEO), reports Tesla North. The collaboration includes 14 launches using SpaceX's reliable and reusable Falcon 9 rocket. Each mission will carry up to 18 Telesat Lightspeed satellites,...
John Quintet
3 weeks ago