Last Chance: SpaceX’s Starlink Hardware Deal for Canada is Ending

SpaceX is offering a final opportunity for rural Canadians (loosely defined according to their address checker) to jump on a significant discount on Starlink hardware, reports Tesla North.

The promotion, which cuts the hardware price to $199 CAD—a 74% reduction—expires tomorrow, September 30, 2023. Initially launched with a 54% discount in March, the offer has been extended and deepened to attract Canadians in ‘remote’ areas.

The “Rural Canada Offer” is being promoted on social media platforms, emphasizing the benefits of “Starlink – Internet from Space.” The offer is limited to residential service in select rural regions of Canada. Eligibility can be confirmed by entering an address on the Starlink website. Again, what SpaceX defines as ‘rural’ is pretty loose so try your luck.

Upon verifying an eligible address, the Starlink website states, “Congratulations! Your service address is eligible for the rural hardware offer. For a limited time, get your Starlink kit for over 70% off in select areas of rural Canada.”

The monthly service fee remains at $140 CAD, with the discounted hardware coming in at $199 CAD (normally $759 CAD). Shipping times are estimated to be 1-2 weeks, and Starlink offers a no-contract, free 30-day trial.

Many parts of rural Canada still deal with slow internet and Starlink solves this problem overnight, as the latter’s low-Earth orbit satellite constellation brings high-speed connections for streaming services, gaming, video calls and more. Set up involves plugging in the Starlink satellite dish and aiming it at the sky and following directions in the Starlink app.

Starlink customers are now on all continents across the planet with a customer milestone recently passing 2 million, in over 60 countries. This week, SpaceX said their next-generation Starlink optical lasers were launched to orbit.

“With more than 8,000 space lasers across the constellation, Starlink satellites are able to connect thousands of kilometres apart, beyond the view of ground stations, and maintain pointing accuracy to enable data transfer up to 100 Gbps on each link,” said SpaceX.

Starlink recently removed data caps on its standard plan, now offering unlimited high-speed, low-latency internet. The company has also updated its mobile app for improved account management.