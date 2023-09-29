Samsung Galaxy S24+ Leak Offers First Look, Design Changes, and More

Earlier today, reliable insider @OnLeaks leaked the design for Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra, and now, he has offered a detailed first look at the Galaxy S24+, including detailed renders, display, and camera specifications.

In collaboration with Giznext, @OnLeaks has published 5K renders and a comprehensive 360-degree video of the forthcoming Galaxy S24+. These visual resources provide a complete overview of the device’s design.

Looking at the renders, it appears that Samsung is introducing a fresh design language with its Galaxy S24 series. One of the most significant design changes is the adoption of an updated flat frame design for the Galaxy S24+.

The front view showcases a discreet punch-hole camera. Moreover, the leaked renders and the video reveal a vertical camera setup located on the top left side of the device.

Unlike the previous Galaxy S23, where the camera module seamlessly blended with the side frame, the Galaxy S24+ features distinct housing for its sensors, with a repositioned camera flash.

The Galaxy S24+ is expected to feature a metallic (likely aluminum) frame, enhancing its durability. The device is likely to come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection for added safety.

Furthermore, the premium variant of the Galaxy S24+ will incorporate a UWB (Ultra-Wideband) antenna on the side panel, marking a new design approach. Positioned just above the UWB antenna, the power key and volume keys find their place.

The device is expected to measure 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.75mm, slightly smaller but broader than its predecessor. It will sport a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED flat display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset (in the US) or Exynos 2100 chipset (in other markets), and a triple rear camera module.

Simply follow this link to view the Galaxy S24+ 360-degree video on the source page and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.