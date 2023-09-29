Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Design Revealed by Leaker

In an exclusive first look, details about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra have been revealed. The smartphone maintains a design similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but introduces several key alleged enhancements.

The leak was shared by reliable insider @OnLeaks with Smartprix, with the latter detailing renders of the S24 Ultra’s front and back design.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to feature a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with QHD+ resolution and a peak brightness of 2,200 nits, a significant improvement over the S23 Ultra’s 1,750 nits. The device is expected to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, specifically tailored for the Galaxy series.

Design-wise, the phone will have a sleek bezel trim, making it one of the smartphones with the narrowest bezels. It will also feature a quad rear camera setup housed in a circular module. The S-Pen will continue to have its dedicated holster, catering to users who value stylus functionality.

The device will likely incorporate a UWB (Ultra-Wideband) Antenna on its right side edge. Its dimensions are approximately 162.3 x 79 x 8.7mm, making it slightly shorter but wider than the Galaxy S23 Ultra. A titanium frame—like Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro series—is expected to make the device 1g lighter, with a weight of 233g. The battery size is likely to remain at 5000mAh, supported by 45W fast charging.

As for the camera specifications, rumours suggest a 200MP primary camera, likely featuring the ISOCELL HP25X sensor. Additional features like Super Quad Phase Detection autofocus and pixel binning are expected to enhance its photography capabilities. A 3x telephoto camera with a 50MP sensor is also anticipated, promising a significant boost in image quality.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to offer up to 16GB RAM and 2TB storage, running on OneUI 6 based on Android 14. It will also support in-display fingerprint scanning and have IP68 water and dust resistance.

Samsung usually holds its Galaxy smartphone event in February, like it did last year for the S23 Ultra. Samsung’s next-generation smartphones usually leak well ahead of their special events, so as we approach early 2024, we’ll likely see more leaks detailing the S24 Ultra.