Google Nest Smart Speakers Hit Clearance Pricing at Costco

IIC Deals
1 hour ago

Costco is offering significant price reductions on Google Nest Hub products at its Saskatoon warehouse location.

The Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen, originally priced at $129.99, is now available for $69.97. The Google Nest Hub Max, initially priced at $299, is being offered for $159.97. When a product ends with “.97” pricing at Costco, that means it’s clearance and won’t be restocked.

These in-store discounts represent almost a 50% reduction in the original prices and it’s best for you to call your local Costco to see if these smart speakers are in stock or not, according to RFD. The Nest Hub has item number 1229900 and the Nest Hub Max is 1229005.

The Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen serves as a smart display that integrates with Google Assistant. It features a 7-inch touchscreen, voice control, and the ability to manage various smart home devices. Users can stream music, make video calls, and receive step-by-step cooking instructions, among other functions.

The Google Nest Hub Max offers similar features but comes with a larger 10-inch HD display and a built-in Nest Cam. The camera allows for video calling and can act as a security camera. The device also has enhanced audio capabilities, making it suitable for larger rooms. Both devices aim to serve as centralized control points for smart home ecosystems and are excellent digital picture frames especially when linked to your Google Photos.

With these discounts, it’s possible new versions will be announced by Google soon.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: News

PC Optimum Points Now Redeemable for Apple Services

In an update last week, Loblaw's PC Optimum rewards program has expanded its redemption options to include Apple services. Users of the PC Optimum app can now redeem their accumulated points for subscriptions to Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. The PC Optimum program, known for its tailored rewards based on individual purchasing habits, has also...
Gary Ng
8 hours ago

Federal Court Upholds ‘Right to Be Forgotten’ in Google Case

In a landmark 2-1 ruling, the Federal Court of Appeal in Canada has determined that Google's search engine is governed by federal privacy law, thereby allowing individuals to request the removal of their names from search results, commonly known as the "right to be forgotten." The court rejected Google's claim that it should be exempt...
John Quintet
9 hours ago