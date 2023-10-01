Google Nest Smart Speakers Hit Clearance Pricing at Costco

Costco is offering significant price reductions on Google Nest Hub products at its Saskatoon warehouse location.

The Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen, originally priced at $129.99, is now available for $69.97. The Google Nest Hub Max, initially priced at $299, is being offered for $159.97. When a product ends with “.97” pricing at Costco, that means it’s clearance and won’t be restocked.

These in-store discounts represent almost a 50% reduction in the original prices and it’s best for you to call your local Costco to see if these smart speakers are in stock or not, according to RFD. The Nest Hub has item number 1229900 and the Nest Hub Max is 1229005.

The Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen serves as a smart display that integrates with Google Assistant. It features a 7-inch touchscreen, voice control, and the ability to manage various smart home devices. Users can stream music, make video calls, and receive step-by-step cooking instructions, among other functions.

The Google Nest Hub Max offers similar features but comes with a larger 10-inch HD display and a built-in Nest Cam. The camera allows for video calling and can act as a security camera. The device also has enhanced audio capabilities, making it suitable for larger rooms. Both devices aim to serve as centralized control points for smart home ecosystems and are excellent digital picture frames especially when linked to your Google Photos.

With these discounts, it’s possible new versions will be announced by Google soon.