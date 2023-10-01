Limited Edition Zelda-Themed Nintendo Switch Now on Sale

IIC Deals
3 seconds ago

For the first time, Nintendo’s limited edition Switch OLED console, inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, is on sale in Canada.

The console is available through various retailers, including Amazon.ca, and carries a price tag of $469.99 CAD. But right now you can save $30 off on Amazon.ca as it’s priced at $439.99.

This special edition features the Hylian Crest from the Zelda series on the front of the dock. The console’s release precedes the May 12th launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Customers can also purchase a Pro Controller with the same Zelda-inspired color scheme for $99.99 CAD, along with a carrying case for $32.99 CAD.

The Nintendo Switch OLED model is equipped with a 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port (LAN cable not included), 64 GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio capabilities in both handheld and tabletop modes.

Click here to jump on the Zelda Nintendo Switch console sale while it’s still available.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Deals

iPhone Photography School Offers Special Autumn Sale, 84% Off

Okay, so you have your new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro--now what? It's time to up your picture-taking skills with iPhone Photography School, a decade-long leader in mobile photography education, as they are currently offering its flagship course, iPhone Photo Academy, at a special discounted rate, just for a limited time. The course, normally...
IIC Deals
3 days ago
planhub

Here are Rogers, Telus and Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from Sept. 27

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, September 27, 2023. Bell Noticeable price changes: For only $15.85 with device...
IIC Deals
4 days ago

Apple Watch Series 8 Hits Clearance Pricing at Costco

With this month’s release of the new Apple Watch Series 9, which has minor upgrades over last year’s Apple Watch Series 8, the latter has now reached clearance pricing at Costco warehouses. What you get this year is a ‘Double Tab’ feature, a processor upgrade and increased maximum brightness for the display, plus double the...
IIC Deals
4 days ago