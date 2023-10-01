Limited Edition Zelda-Themed Nintendo Switch Now on Sale

For the first time, Nintendo’s limited edition Switch OLED console, inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, is on sale in Canada.

The console is available through various retailers, including Amazon.ca, and carries a price tag of $469.99 CAD. But right now you can save $30 off on Amazon.ca as it’s priced at $439.99.

This special edition features the Hylian Crest from the Zelda series on the front of the dock. The console’s release precedes the May 12th launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Customers can also purchase a Pro Controller with the same Zelda-inspired color scheme for $99.99 CAD, along with a carrying case for $32.99 CAD.

The Nintendo Switch OLED model is equipped with a 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port (LAN cable not included), 64 GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio capabilities in both handheld and tabletop modes.

