Apple’s 13″ M2 MacBook Air Open Box Available for $350 Off

If you’re looking for the best price on a new M2 MacBook Air, you can find open-box versions of the 13.6-inch version at a $350 discount compared to Apple’s retail price.

The Source is offering the entry M2 MacBook Air 13.6-inch at $1,099.96 CAD, which is cheaper than what Apple charges for refurbished models of the same device (currently out of stock) and $350 below the retail starting price of $1,449 CAD, about 24% off.

The M2 MacBook Air features an ultrafast chip designed for both everyday tasks and more intensive workflows. “The M2 chip can run multiple apps and edit thousands of photos or 4K video. It is up to 12x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air,” touts Apple.

The device also comes with unified memory, which is said to be faster and more efficient than traditional RAM. “Unified memory can be configured with up to 24GB, allowing for faster, more fluid multitasking,” states Apple.

In terms of storage, the M2 MacBook Air offers a solid-state drive (SSD). “SSD storage delivers exceptional performance and speed when you start up your Mac, launch apps, open files, and browse libraries. It can be configured with up to 2TB of storage,” Apple elaborates.

The laptop is equipped with an 8-core CPU, an 8-core GPU, and 8GB of unified memory. It also has 256GB of SSD storage. Other features include a 16-core Neural Engine, a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a MagSafe 3 charging port, two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, a Force Touch trackpad, and a 30W USB-C Power Adapter.

