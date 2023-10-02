First-Gen Apple Watch Including $23,000 Gold Edition Now Obsolete

Austin Blake
10 seconds ago

apple watch gold

Apple has officially designated all first-generation Apple Watch models, released in 2015, as obsolete, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors.

The move renders these “Series 0” watches ineligible for repairs or other services at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Provider locations.

Among the now-obsolete models is the first-generation Apple Watch Edition with an 18-karat gold casing. This luxury model was priced from $22,000 CAD when it was available in Canada. That’s going to hurt knowing your $22,000 watch is now ineligible for repairs and support. Ouch.

Apple discontinued the solid-gold Apple Watch in 2016, replacing it with a more affordable ceramic Apple Watch Edition. The software update watchOS 5, released in 2018, had already dropped compatibility with the gold edition.

The list of obsolete models also includes all other 38mm and 42mm aluminum and stainless steel versions of the original Apple Watch, along with Hermès variants. Apple’s policy is to classify a product as technologically obsolete once more than seven years have passed since the company stopped distributing it for sale.

The original Apple Watch models were discontinued in September 2016 with the release of Apple Watch Series 2 and Series 1, crossing the seven-year mark recently.

The day before the first Apple Watch pre-orders began, Apple leveraged Canada’s Drake and also Katy Perry to show off the new gold editions on Instagram.

The limited Apple Watch Edition shown was the 38mm 18-Carat Yellow Gold Case with Bright Red Modern Buckle, which retailed for a mere $22,000 CAD, with optional AppleCare+ for an additional $2,000 CAD. This model had already sold out in Canada and wasn’t scheduled for shipping again until June.

Although Apple has not yet updated its public-facing vintage and obsolete products list to include these first-generation Apple Watch models, the update is expected to occur soon.

