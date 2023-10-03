Microsoft Discloses Plans to Replace Google Search on Apple Devices

During the ongoing Google antitrust trial, Microsoft has disclosed its willingness to conceal the “Bing” brand in a bid to replace Google as the default search engine on Apple devices.

According to Bloomberg, CEO Satya Nadella took the witness stand on Monday to shed light on Microsoft’s determined pursuit of becoming Apple’s default search engine, a coveted position that Google currently enjoys.

Microsoft’s relentless efforts even extended to offering “strategic flexibility” regarding the branding of their search engine, urging Apple to evaluate their technology independently.

The backdrop for Nadella’s testimony is the Department of Justice’s legal battle against Google, alleging the search giant of exploiting its search dominance to suppress competition and harm consumers.

Central to this case is Google’s substantial annual payment to Apple for its default search status on Apple devices.

Despite several attempts, Microsoft has failed to present a more appealing alternative.

Satya Nadella emphasized the pivotal importance of securing the default position from Apple, referring to it as “game-changing.” He stated, “Whomever they choose, they king-make.”

Microsoft’s journey with Apple dates back to 2013-2017, when Apple opted to replace Google as the search engine powering Siri and the Spotlight feature on its devices.

However, Google remained the default search engine in Apple’s Safari web browser, and after only four years, Apple reverted to using Google in other areas.

The discussion surrounding the removal of the Bing brand occurred during negotiations in 2018. Under this arrangement, Safari search results would have been powered by Bing but presented under an alternative brand.

Nadella revealed that since assuming the role of CEO in 2014, he has made annual attempts to replace Google as Apple’s default search engine.

Meanwhile, Eddy Cue, Apple’s services chief, has maintained that Google provides the best search results, explaining the company’s continued collaboration.

The Google-Apple partnership is structured as a revenue-sharing agreement, bringing Apple an estimated $8 billion annually.