Apple Reintroduces Beats Solo3 Headphones in Gold and Silver

Apple has just relaunched its Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones, offering them in the appealing Gold and Silver colour options for US $199.95 (via MacRumors).

The Gold and Silver Solo3 headphones can now be purchased on Apple’s online store alongside the existing Black, Rose Gold, and (PRODUCT)RED options.

The reissued Beats Solo3 headphones, originally introduced in 2016, come equipped with some outdated features, including micro-USB charging and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity.

However, they still feature the W1 chip, allowing for swift and seamless pairing with various Apple devices. This feature remains a noteworthy advantage, especially for those in the Apple ecosystem.

While these headphones may not boast the latest technologies, they offer a more budget-friendly alternative to the newer Beats Studio Pro, which typically retails for US $349.95.

Apple had previously offered the Beats Solo3 in Satin Gold and Satin Silver finishes; however, these color options were discontinued towards the end of 2020.

It’s worth noting that the re-release of the Beats Solo3 in Gold and Silver is a limited-time offering.

Apple’s decision to reintroduce the Beats Solo3 in Gold and Silver aims to cater to consumers who value both style and affordability, providing an opportunity to acquire a piece of audio history with a modern touch.

As such, it remains uncertain how long Apple will continue to make these headphones available.

Consequently, those interested in acquiring the Beats Solo3 in these classic hues should act promptly, as discontinuation could be imminent.