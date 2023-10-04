Google Brings Upgrades to Pixel Buds Pro, New Colours

At a special event today, Google announced a series of upgrades to its Pixel Buds Pro, aimed at enhancing user experience and functionality. The upgrades are part of Google’s ongoing commitment to improve its Pixel products over time, from phones to wearables.

“Since last year’s launch of Pixel Buds Pro, Google has been adding new features, like a full 5-band equalizer for customized sound, and spatial audio with head tracking for immersive movies and TV shows,” said Google on Wednesday.

This fall, the earbuds will receive AI-powered improvements and two new colours, Bay and Porcelain, designed to complement the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and the Pixel Watch 2.

One of the notable upgrades is the support for Bluetooth Super Wideband, doubling the bandwidth for voices during calls. “Pixel Buds Pro now support Clear Calling on Pixel to reduce the noise around the person on the other side of the call, enhancing their voice so you can hear them even more clearly,” said Google today.

The Pixel Buds Pro will also feature listening stats to support hearing wellness. The app will inform users about the loudness of the music they have been listening to over time and suggest when to lower the volume.

For those who find it cumbersome to take out earbuds during spontaneous conversations, the new Conversation Detection feature uses AI to pause music and switch to Transparency mode when the user starts speaking. The music resumes with Active Noise Cancellation once the conversation ends.

Gaming enthusiasts can look forward to a reduced latency experience. “The new low-latency gaming mode on Pixel Buds Pro automatically turns on when you open a compatible game on your Pixel phone, and cuts latency in half for a more dynamic gaming experience,” explained Google.

Chromebook users will now have access to the Pixel Buds app, allowing them to change earbud settings, switch noise control modes, and install firmware updates directly from their devices.

The earbuds continue to offer premium sound with Active Noise Cancellation that adapts to the user’s unique ear shape. Multipoint connectivity has also been introduced, enabling the earbuds to automatically switch between compatible devices, including Android, iOS, tablets, and laptops.

Lastly, hands-free help is available through Google Assistant, allowing users to start workout music, send quick texts, or even get live translations without touching their devices.

The software update will be available for all new and existing Pixel Buds Pro users this fall.