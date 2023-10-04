Google Pixel Watch 2 Unveiled: Canadian Pricing, Specs and More
Google unveiled its latest smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 2, at the Made by Google event this morning. The device was announced alongside the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones.
Engineered to offer a range of health, fitness, safety, and productivity features, the Pixel Watch 2 aims to be a comprehensive tool for users. “The Pixel Watch 2 incorporates an all-new multi-path heart rate sensor and Google AI for advanced heart rate tracking,” said Google on Wednesday.
This technology enables a suite of advanced health metrics, including sleep tracking, high and low heart rate notifications, and a Daily Readiness Score.
The Pixel Watch 2 also integrates Fitbit’s most advanced stress management features, thanks to the addition of a body-response sensor and skin temperature sensor. These features are designed to help users manage stress through detection, intervention, and reflection.
Additionally, the device introduces new safety features, such as Safety Check, which allows users to share their location in specific situations. If no response is received after a timer expires, Safety Check triggers Emergency Sharing, notifying pre-selected emergency contacts of the user’s real-time location. This feature is similar to what debuted in Apple’s iOS 17 last month.
In terms of productivity, the Pixel Watch 2 brings Google apps and services directly to the wrist. Users can access Google Assistant, Gmail, and Calendar without needing to use their phones.
The device also boasts a 24-hour battery life with an always-on display and can be fully charged in just 75 minutes. Made from 100% recycled aluminum, the Pixel Watch 2 is designed for all-day wear and comes in four colour combinations, offering a variety of customization options.
The smartwatch comes with a 6-month Fitbit Premium membership, providing access to a full library of workouts and advanced health metrics. Compatibility requirements for the Pixel Watch 2 include most phones running Android 9.0 or newer, a Google Account, and the Google Pixel Watch app. Some features may also require a Fitbit mobile app and/or a paid subscription.
The Google Pixel Watch 2 Canadian pricing is as follows:
- $479.99 – WiFi
- $549.99 – LTE
Pixel Watch 2 hits shelves next week and delivery dates are showing for mid-October in B.C.
Below you can find all the Google Pixel Watch 2 technical specifications:
Colours
- Matte Black Aluminum Case / Obsidian Active Band
- Polished Silver Aluminum Case / Bay Active Band
- Polished Silver Aluminum Case / Porcelain Active Band
- Champagne Gold Aluminum Case / Hazel Active Band
Materials and Finishes
- Housing: 100% recycled aluminum
- Active Band: Fluoroelastomer with soft-touch coating
Dimensions and Weight
- Diameter: 41 mm
- Height: 12.3 mm
- Weight: 31 g (without band)
Connectivity
- 4G LTE and UMTS
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz
- NFC
GPS
- GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, Quasi-Zenith Satellite
Compatibility
- Works with most phones running Android 9.0 or newer
- Requires Google Account and Google Pixel Watch app
Display
- Custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5
- 320 ppi AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color
- Brightness boost up to 1000 nits
- Always-on display
Band Size
- Active Band: Small and large band sizes included
- Small fits wrists 130-175 mm around
- Large fits wrists 165-210 mm around
Power (Battery and Charging)
- 306 mAh (typical)
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- 24 hours with always-on display
- USB-C® Fast Charging Cable
- Charging speed:
- 30 minutes to 50%
- 43 minutes to 80%
- 75 minutes to 100%
Chip
- Qualcomm SW5100
- Cortex M33 co-processor
OS
- Wear OS 4.0
Storage and Memory
- 32 GB eMMC flash
- 2 GB SDRAM
Sensors
- Compass
- Altimeter
- Red and infrared sensors for oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring
- Multipurpose electrical sensors compatible with ECG app
- Multi-path optical heart rate sensor
- 3-axis accelerometer
- Gyroscope
- Ambient light sensor
- Electrical sensor to measure skin conductance (cEDA) for body response tracking
- Skin temperature sensor
- Barometer
- Magnetometer
Interaction
- Side button
- Haptic crown
- Premium haptics
Audio
- Built-in microphone
- Built-in speaker
Durability and Water Resistance
- Custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5
- 5 ATM
- IP68
What’s in the Box
- Google Pixel Watch 2
- Active Band (small and large)
- USB-C Fast Charging Cable
- Quick Start Guide
Warranty
- US, Canada, Japan, India, Singapore, Taiwan, India: 1 year
- UK, EEA, France, Switzerland, and AU: 2 years