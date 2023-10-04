Google Pixel Watch 2 Unveiled: Canadian Pricing, Specs and More

Google unveiled its latest smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 2, at the Made by Google event this morning. The device was announced alongside the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones.

Engineered to offer a range of health, fitness, safety, and productivity features, the Pixel Watch 2 aims to be a comprehensive tool for users. “The Pixel Watch 2 incorporates an all-new multi-path heart rate sensor and Google AI for advanced heart rate tracking,” said Google on Wednesday.

This technology enables a suite of advanced health metrics, including sleep tracking, high and low heart rate notifications, and a Daily Readiness Score.

The Pixel Watch 2 also integrates Fitbit’s most advanced stress management features, thanks to the addition of a body-response sensor and skin temperature sensor. These features are designed to help users manage stress through detection, intervention, and reflection.

Additionally, the device introduces new safety features, such as Safety Check, which allows users to share their location in specific situations. If no response is received after a timer expires, Safety Check triggers Emergency Sharing, notifying pre-selected emergency contacts of the user’s real-time location. This feature is similar to what debuted in Apple’s iOS 17 last month.

In terms of productivity, the Pixel Watch 2 brings Google apps and services directly to the wrist. Users can access Google Assistant, Gmail, and Calendar without needing to use their phones.

The device also boasts a 24-hour battery life with an always-on display and can be fully charged in just 75 minutes. Made from 100% recycled aluminum, the Pixel Watch 2 is designed for all-day wear and comes in four colour combinations, offering a variety of customization options.

The smartwatch comes with a 6-month Fitbit Premium membership, providing access to a full library of workouts and advanced health metrics. Compatibility requirements for the Pixel Watch 2 include most phones running Android 9.0 or newer, a Google Account, and the Google Pixel Watch app. Some features may also require a Fitbit mobile app and/or a paid subscription.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 Canadian pricing is as follows:

$479.99 – WiFi

$549.99 – LTE

Pixel Watch 2 hits shelves next week and delivery dates are showing for mid-October in B.C.

Below you can find all the Google Pixel Watch 2 technical specifications:

Colours

Matte Black Aluminum Case / Obsidian Active Band

Polished Silver Aluminum Case / Bay Active Band

Polished Silver Aluminum Case / Porcelain Active Band

Champagne Gold Aluminum Case / Hazel Active Band

Materials and Finishes

Housing: 100% recycled aluminum

Active Band: Fluoroelastomer with soft-touch coating

Dimensions and Weight

Diameter: 41 mm

Height: 12.3 mm

Weight: 31 g (without band)

Connectivity

4G LTE and UMTS

Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz

NFC

GPS

GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, Quasi-Zenith Satellite

Compatibility

Works with most phones running Android 9.0 or newer

Requires Google Account and Google Pixel Watch app

Display

Custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5

320 ppi AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color

Brightness boost up to 1000 nits

Always-on display

Band Size

Active Band: Small and large band sizes included Small fits wrists 130-175 mm around Large fits wrists 165-210 mm around



Power (Battery and Charging)

306 mAh (typical)

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

24 hours with always-on display

USB-C® Fast Charging Cable

Charging speed: 30 minutes to 50% 43 minutes to 80% 75 minutes to 100%



Chip

Qualcomm SW5100

Cortex M33 co-processor

OS

Wear OS 4.0

Storage and Memory

32 GB eMMC flash

2 GB SDRAM

Sensors

Compass

Altimeter

Red and infrared sensors for oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring

Multipurpose electrical sensors compatible with ECG app

Multi-path optical heart rate sensor

3-axis accelerometer

Gyroscope

Ambient light sensor

Electrical sensor to measure skin conductance (cEDA) for body response tracking

Skin temperature sensor

Barometer

Magnetometer

Interaction

Side button

Haptic crown

Premium haptics

Audio

Built-in microphone

Built-in speaker

Durability and Water Resistance

Custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5

5 ATM

IP68

What’s in the Box

Google Pixel Watch 2

Active Band (small and large)

USB-C Fast Charging Cable

Quick Start Guide

Warranty