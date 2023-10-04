Samsung Expands Galaxy Lineup with Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE, and Galaxy Buds FE

Samsung has just announced a handful of new additions to its FE series i.e. the Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, and S9 FE+, along with Galaxy Buds FE.

The company says its new devices “renowned for their enduring designs” feature high performance, cutting-edge camera and audio capabilities, and more, making them exceptional FE devices.

Samsung’s President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business, TM Roh, expressed the company’s commitment to delivering top-notch innovation accessible to everyone.

Galaxy S23 FE

The Galaxy S23 FE continues the iconic S series design, featuring a floating camera and IP68 water and dust resistance.

It embraces sustainability with recycled materials and packaging, offering durability and functionality. With vibrant color options, users can choose their preferred device color.

The camera on the Galaxy S23 FE boasts pro-grade features, including a 50MP high-resolution lens and 3X optical zoom.

Nightography enables clear selfies and portraits in low light, while advanced image stabilization ensures steady shots. The Pro Mode allows manual adjustments for photography enthusiasts.

The device features a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Vision Booster technology to optimize screen visibility.

The Galaxy S23 FE series starts at $599 and is available in Mint, Cream, Graphite, Indigo, and Tangerine colours.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ offer entertainment, creativity, and productivity options.

With screen sizes of 10.9 inches and 12.4 inches, they feature adaptive refresh rates up to 90Hz and Vision Booster for enhanced outdoor visibility. Both devices have an IP68 rating for added durability and long-lasting battery life.

The S Pen is included for easy note-taking and creativity, with support for various creative tools and apps. These tablets provide ample storage options, with the possibility to expand up to 1TB using a microSD card.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE series starts at $449 and is available in Mint, Silver, Gray, and Lavender.

Galaxy Buds FE

Galaxy Buds FE deliver Samsung’s superior sound quality, deep bass, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and Ambient Sound. The three-microphone system and AI-powered Deep Neural Network (DNN) ensure clear calls, even in noisy environments.

These earbuds offer the longest battery life in the Buds series, with up to 8.5 hours of playback and 30 hours with the charging case. Galaxy Buds FE come in two modern colors: Graphite and White, and are priced at $99.

The Galaxy S23 FE and Tab S9 FE series will be available in select markets starting October 5, with Galaxy Buds FE available from October 6.