Samsung’s New Galaxy Devices Now Available in Canada

Samsung’s latest Galaxy devices announced last month are now available for purchase in Canada. This includes the Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Tab S9 Series, and Galaxy Watch6 Series. These devices are now available at Samsung Experience Stores, samsung.com/ca, and other major retailers and carriers throughout the country.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 features an enlarged Flex Window, allowing users to access various phone functions without flipping it open. The improved Flex Hinge and FlexCam offer enhanced camera capabilities.

The new Galaxy Z Fold5 offers an expansive 7.6-inch Main Screen and is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for enhanced graphics and a top-notch gaming experience.

Meanwhile, the new Galaxy Tab S9 Series delivers an AMOLED 2X display, powerful performance, and an IP68 water- and dust-resistance rating, ensuring both the tablet and its S Pen are protected from the elements.

Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic have been designed to track and enhance sleep patterns. They provide a comprehensive sleep analysis, including a detailed Sleep Score Factors report.

Canadian Pricing and Availability Below…

Galaxy Z Flip5:

256GB: Available in Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender at $1,299.99.

512GB: Priced at $1,459.99.

Exclusively from Samsung’s website: Grey, Blue, Yellow, and Green variants.

Galaxy Z Fold5:

256GB: Available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream for $2,399.99.

512GB: Priced at $2,559.99.

Exclusive 1TB model from Samsung’s website for $2,879.99.

Galaxy Tab S9 Series:

Tab S9 Ultra: 1TB for $2,149.99, 512GB for $1,749.99, and 256GB for $1,599.99.

Tab S9+: 512GB for $1,499.99 and 256GB for $1,349.99.

Tab S9: 256GB for $1,249.99 and 128GB for $1,099.99.

Galaxy Watch6 Series: