Samsung’s New Galaxy Devices Now Available in Canada
Samsung’s latest Galaxy devices announced last month are now available for purchase in Canada. This includes the Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Tab S9 Series, and Galaxy Watch6 Series. These devices are now available at Samsung Experience Stores, samsung.com/ca, and other major retailers and carriers throughout the country.
The Galaxy Z Flip5 features an enlarged Flex Window, allowing users to access various phone functions without flipping it open. The improved Flex Hinge and FlexCam offer enhanced camera capabilities.
The new Galaxy Z Fold5 offers an expansive 7.6-inch Main Screen and is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for enhanced graphics and a top-notch gaming experience.
Meanwhile, the new Galaxy Tab S9 Series delivers an AMOLED 2X display, powerful performance, and an IP68 water- and dust-resistance rating, ensuring both the tablet and its S Pen are protected from the elements.
Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic have been designed to track and enhance sleep patterns. They provide a comprehensive sleep analysis, including a detailed Sleep Score Factors report.
Canadian Pricing and Availability Below…
Galaxy Z Flip5:
- 256GB: Available in Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender at $1,299.99.
- 512GB: Priced at $1,459.99.
- Exclusively from Samsung’s website: Grey, Blue, Yellow, and Green variants.
Galaxy Z Fold5:
- 256GB: Available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream for $2,399.99.
- 512GB: Priced at $2,559.99.
- Exclusive 1TB model from Samsung’s website for $2,879.99.
Galaxy Tab S9 Series:
- Tab S9 Ultra: 1TB for $2,149.99, 512GB for $1,749.99, and 256GB for $1,599.99.
- Tab S9+: 512GB for $1,499.99 and 256GB for $1,349.99.
- Tab S9: 256GB for $1,249.99 and 128GB for $1,099.99.
Galaxy Watch6 Series:
- Watch6: 44mm in Graphite and Silver for $449.99, and 40mm in Graphite and Gold for $409.99.
- Watch6 Classic: 43mm in Black and Silver for $549.99, and 47mm in Black and Silver for $589.99.