TD Bank Canada Finally Brings Google Wallet Support

TD Bank, one of Canada’s leading financial institutions, has finally introduced support for Google Wallet’s NFC payments on Android phones, as noted by 9to5Google.

Historically, TD Bank promoted its proprietary mobile payment service over Google Wallet (or Google Pay).

This disparity meant that while the bank offered Apple Pay, Android users were unable to leverage Google’s NFC payment capabilities.

However, last year, TD Bank made a strategic decision to discontinue its own mobile payment service, as communicated to customers through email.

Subsequently, the bank announced its plans to facilitate Google Pay, thereby enabling Google Wallet on Android devices, a move that has now been realized.

This essentially means that android users in Canada can now finally enjoy the convenience of NFC payments through Google Wallet.

Below is the official email sent to customers by TD Bank:

“In October, TD informed customers of its decision to discontinue the TD Mobile Payment service. We recognize that mobile payments have become a part of our everyday lives and we are committed to offering a variety of payment solutions for our customers. Today, we are happy to announce the launch of Google Pay; customers now have the option to add their TD Access Cards and eligible TD Credit Cards to their Android devices. To start using your mobile phone today, add your TD Access Card or eligible TD Credit Card(s) to Google Pay, if you have not done so already.”

By embracing Google Pay and extending support for Google Wallet on Android devices, TD Bank aims to provide a more diverse range of payment solutions to its customer base.