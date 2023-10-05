Eastlink Acquires NeoTech in Northern Ontario

Eastlink has confirmed the acquisition of NeoTech, a Kapuskasing-based firm. The purchase aims to bolster Eastlink’s ongoing investment in Northern Ontario and aligns with both companies’ commitment to customer service excellence.

“We are delighted to welcome NeoTech customers to the Eastlink family. This purchase is a natural fit for us as the NeoTech team has served its customers with a similar commitment towards delivering care and excellence,” said Jeff Gillham, CEO of Eastlink, in a statement on Thursday.

Eastlink has committed to working closely with the NeoTech team to ensure a smooth transition for customers. “NeoTech customers have our commitment that we will work hard, every day, to earn their business as we continue to invest, grow and build upon the products and services NeoTech offers,” confirmed Gillham.

“Given Eastlink’s proven record of excellence and strong history of operational strength in the communities it serves, I’m confident that they are the right company to drive long-term value for our customers,” said Francis Lamontagne, owner and CEO of NeoTech.

Eastlink says it has invested more than $180 million in Northern Ontario in the past decade.

Currently, visiting the NeoTech website results in a message that says, “Dear loyal Neotech customer, We Have News To Share,” with a button that users need to click on labeled, “meet your new provider.”

The redirect takes you to the Eastlink website. It then reads, “Eastlink, a family-owned business that has been proudly serving parts of Ontario for more than 15 years, will be your new telecommunications provider.”

“For more information, please call us at +1-833-636-8324 or email us at isp@neotechkap.com,” says the website.

The NeoTech office will only remain open until the end of day Friday, October 6, 2023. The acquisition means customers of NeoTech will no longer be able to make payments with cash and one-time credit card payments. It’s still possible to make a one-time payment but only by money order or sending a cheque to Eastlink, reads the transition FAQ.

It’s the same story again in Canada, with a larger telecom acquiring a smaller firm, seemingly reducing competition.