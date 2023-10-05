Halide Camera App Brings Action Button Features for iPhone 15 Pro

Halide, a popular camera app for iPhones, has released its 2.13 update, targeting iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users. The update introduces a new Action Button feature, allowing users to trigger various Halide functionalities directly from the app.

Key Features of the Update:

Action Button and In-App Triggers: The Action Button can be configured to perform a range of tasks within Halide, including toggling manual or autofocus, cycling through lenses, and switching between auto and manual exposure modes. The button can also toggle between 12 and 48MP capture modes, enable RAW capture, and even capture a photo.

Zero Shutter Lag: The update eliminates shutter lag, capturing what is in the viewfinder instantly. However, this feature does not support flash photos, manual-exposure, dual-camera depth photos, or bracket captures.

The update eliminates shutter lag, capturing what is in the viewfinder instantly. However, this feature does not support flash photos, manual-exposure, dual-camera depth photos, or bracket captures. Responsive Capture: To prioritize speed, the app may temporarily reduce image quality when the capture button is pressed. This feature can be disabled in the settings.

To prioritize speed, the app may temporarily reduce image quality when the capture button is pressed. This feature can be disabled in the settings. HDR Rendering: The photo reviewer now supports HDR rendering.

The Action Button can also be set up to open Halide with no triggers or to open a custom Halide Shortcut menu with various options like Silent mode, Flashlight, Rotation Lock, Camera Video, and Camera Photo.

Halide notes that using other actions or shortcuts than ‘Open Halide with In-App Triggers’ will disable the In-App Triggers feature.

The update aims to enhance the camera capabilities of the latest iPhone models, offering users more control and flexibility over their photography.

Also, Sebastiaan de With, co-founder of Halide, has also published his in-depth review of the iPhone 15 Pro Max cameras, which is worth checking out.