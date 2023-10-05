Microsoft Releases All-New Teams App for Mac, Windows

Microsoft has officially launched the new Microsoft Teams app for both Windows and Mac users, including those in the education sector.

The release coincides with the introduction of Teams into public preview for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) and government cloud customers.

Earlier this year, Microsoft introduced a public preview of the new Teams app, aiming to completely reimagine the platform. Their objective was to create a faster, simpler, smarter, and more flexible application that enhances productivity and collaboration

Since its public preview, Microsoft has made substantial strides. The new Teams app now boasts full feature parity with almost all functions, including third-party integrations, breakout rooms, 7×7 video, call queues, and much more.

With its transition to general availability, the new Teams introduces exclusive features and enhancements. It supports Multi-tenant organizations (MTO) and multi-tenant, multi-account (MTMA), enabling seamless cross-tenant communication and collaboration across multiple tenants and accounts.

Upgrading to the new Teams is effortless as no migration is needed. Classic Teams users will be automatically upgraded in the coming months.

A simple toggle switch in the classic Teams app allows users to join millions already benefiting from the new Teams.

The new Teams app is built on the React framework, optimizing speed and performance on Windows. The app is optimized for use on Mac, especially for users with multiple high-resolution monitors during calls or meetings.

The revamped app offers a more streamlined user experience, enabling personalization and improved notification management.

It adapts to system settings with automatic light or dark mode selection. Additionally, it provides better support for users with color sensitivity using Windows 11 contrast themes.

Moreover, Microsoft will exclusively roll out new features and enhancements in the new Teams, ensuring rapid delivery of capabilities to users.

Upgrading to the new Teams is just a single click away, allowing users to seamlessly transition while retaining their chat messages, Teams, channels, and apps.