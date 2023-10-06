ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Eyes In-House AI Chip Production

OpenAI, the brains behind ChatGPT, is contemplating the creation of its own artificial intelligence (AI) chips, even exploring potential acquisitions, according to an exclusive Reuters report.

While no final decision has been reached, internal discussions have centered on solving the persistent shortage of costly AI chips, which OpenAI relies heavily upon.

Options under consideration include manufacturing in-house AI chips, forging closer partnerships with chip giant Nvidia, and diversifying suppliers beyond Nvidia.

CEO Sam Altman has prioritized securing more AI chips, expressing concerns over the scarcity of graphics processing units (GPUs), dominated by Nvidia with over 80% global market share for AI application-suited chips.

Altman’s drive for additional chips stems from two main issues: a dearth of advanced processors crucial to OpenAI’s software and the exorbitant expenses associated with operating the necessary hardware for the organization’s projects.

Since 2020, OpenAI has harnessed generative AI technologies via a massive supercomputer provided by Microsoft, a key supporter, outfitted with 10,000 Nvidia GPUs.

OpenAI has not issued any official comment regarding the report.