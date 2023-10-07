Amazon Sale Cuts Fire TV, Kindles, Echo and More Up to 60% Off

1 hour ago

Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Big Day Deals set for October 10-11, the company has slashed the prices on numerous of its devices, including Fire TV, Kindle, Echo speakers and more, offering up to 60% off savings.

Check out what’s on sale below right now:

Not a bad sale if you’re looking to pick up some Amazon devices. You can click here to see the latest daily deals on Amazon.ca.

