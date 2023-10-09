Honda, Acura Introduce Garage Door Control via CarPlay, Android Auto

Honda and Acura have joined forces with the Chamberlain Group’s myQ Connected Garage service to let users control their smart garage doors via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (via AutoBlog).

This new feature will be available for all 2023 and 2024 model year Honda and Acura vehicles.

However, the automakers note that “millions of older Honda and Acura models supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also have compatibility,” which ensures that this convenience is not limited to just the latest models.

Setting up the feature on your vehicle is straightforward. Simply set up a geofence, which will trigger a system notification as you approach your garage. Then follow the on-screen instructions on your vehicle’s interface to open or close your garage door.

To make the most of this technology, you’ll need a compatible garage door opener.

The good news is that myQ is compatible with most openers currently on the market, including those from LiftMaster and other Chamberlain brands. If your opener is already myQ-enabled, no additional action is required.

However, if you have an older model, Honda offers a “myQ Smart Garage Control device” for free when you sign up for a 30-day demo subscription of the service, eliminating the need for a purchase.

Should you choose to continue using the service beyond the 30-day free trial period, a three-year subscription is available for $129 in the U.S., while a five-year subscription is priced at $179.

The real advantage of this system is its ability to open and close your garage door from anywhere, not just within the range of your opener or a car-linked button.

While myQ offers a mobile app for the same purpose, this integration allows you to perform the task directly through your car’s interface, eliminating the need to reach for your phone.

Honda is officially rolling out this technology now, making it accessible to users who have the necessary garage door tech in place right away.