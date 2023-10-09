Magnetawan First Nation Launches App for iOS and Android

Magnetawan First Nation in Ontario has launched an official mobile application aimed at enhancing communication between its administration and community members. The app is designed to keep members updated on community news and events, whether they reside on or off the reserve.

“Staying connected to our members who live off-reserve can be difficult; a mobile app gives our communications department an additional tool for time-sensitive notifications where something like Facebook or a newsletter isn’t an ideal solution,” said Chief Lloyd Myke, in a statement on Monday.

The app runs on the Communikit platform, specifically designed for First Nations and Indigenous organizations. “The more methods we have to connect with our community and to share traditional knowledge, the better,” stated Executive Director Carol Wheatley, in a statement. The app will feature language resources and send out notifications for cultural teaching sessions and events.

Aivia’s Communikit platform serves over 100 First Nations and Indigenous organizations across Canada, enabling them to communicate directly with their members at any time and distance.

Councillor Christopher Pitawanakwat emphasized the role of communication in the community, stating, “communication plays a central role in all the work we do. Staying connected with our citizens both on and off reserve informs and motivates our work.”

Magnetawan First Nation is an Ojibwe community located east of Georgian Bay and south of Sudbury. The community is committed to conservation, with a focus on local wildlife monitoring programs.

The app is available for free on iOS and Android devices.