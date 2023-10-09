Netflix Discontinues Free Access Offer in Kenya

Netflix has announced the conclusion of its free mobile plan in Kenya after a two-year run, Reuters is reporting.

For those who aren’t familiar, this plan permitted Kenyan users to enjoy a quarter of the streaming giant’s shows and movies without incurring any charges.

The streaming service did not reveal the number of new subscribers acquired through this initiative, which was primarily aimed at enticing fresh paying users.

A spokesperson from Netflix expressed, “We definitely learnt a lot from the test.” However, specific details were not provided. The spokesperson added, “We are going to continue to offer a variety of other plans.”

Netflix is currently introducing an advertisement-supported plan, offering subscribers a monthly subscription at a rate of £4.99 ($6.07).

Nevertheless, there was no comment on whether this new plan would be accessible in Kenya.

While countries with low middle-income economies like Kenya present significant growth opportunities for streaming services, they also present challenges due to decreasing purchasing power caused by inflation.

Under the departing free plan, viewers in Kenya were granted access to both Western-produced series such as “Money Heist” and “Bridgerton,” as well as African content like “Blood & Water.”

As part of its strategy to attract more subscribers in Africa, Netflix has been commissioning an increasing amount of locally-produced content from across the continent.

Additionally, the streaming giant has been collaborating with local telecom companies to simplify payment processes for its subscribers.

For Canadian users, Netflix is already considering raising the price of its ad-free streaming service, although the exact amount of the price increase and its implementation date have not been disclosed.

Netflix has also been unique among its peers for not raising prices over the past year. Instead, the company has focused on boosting revenue by cracking down on password sharing.

