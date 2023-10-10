Amazon Devices Slashed Up to 60% Off for Prime Big Deal Days

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days are here and Apple’s AirPods lineup is on sale. Check out what’s on discount below: AirPods Pro 2 - $279 (save $50) - includes latest USB-C version AirPods 3 - $199 (save $30) AirPods 2 - $139 (save $40) AirPods Max - $679 (save $100) for Silver and Sky Blue...
Are you ready to start your holiday shopping online? Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days have just launched in Canada, offering a variety of savings on items for 48 hours from October 10-11. Amazon has updated its platform to facilitate easier deal discovery for Prime members through personalized recommendations. The new feature allows members to find...
Ahead of Amazon's Prime Big Day Deals set for October 10-11, the company has slashed the prices on numerous of its devices, including Fire TV, Kindle, Echo speakers and more, offering up to 60% off savings. Check out what's on sale below right now: Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi 5 routers and systems: Up to 57%...