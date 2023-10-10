AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C on Sale for Prime Big Deal Days

10 seconds ago

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days are here and Apple’s AirPods lineup is on sale. Check out what’s on discount below:

The new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C was announced just last month at Apple’s iPhone 15 event, so the $50 sale right now means it’s a great time to buy. USB-C means your new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro can charge your AirPods Pro case now. Bonus!

Click here to check out all the AirPods on sale for Prime Big Deal Days right now.

