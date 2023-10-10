Here are the Best Prime Big Day Deals in Canada

Earlier today we told you Apple’s AirPods lineup, including the newest AirPods Pro with USB-C were slashed as part of today’s Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale. Now we’re seeing even more Apple products on sale as part of Prime Big Deal Days, including iPad Air 5, iPad mini 6, Apple Watch Ultra and Apple...
Amazon's Prime Big Day Deals are underway and this morning the company has slashed the prices across its own devices, offering up to 60% off items such as Echo speakers, Fire TV, Kindle, eero mesh networking products, Ring doorbells and more. This is the best time to jump on Amazon's devices if you're looking to...
Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days are here and Apple’s AirPods lineup is on sale. Check out what’s on discount below: AirPods Pro 2 - $279 (save $50) - includes latest USB-C version AirPods 3 - $199 (save $30) AirPods 2 - $139 (save $40) AirPods Max - $679 (save $100) for Silver and Sky Blue...