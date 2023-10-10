Apple Watch Ultra, iPads, Beats Slashed for Prime Big Deal Days

Earlier today we told you Apple’s AirPods lineup, including the newest AirPods Pro with USB-C were slashed as part of today’s Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Now we’re seeing even more Apple products on sale as part of Prime Big Deal Days, including iPad Air 5, iPad mini 6, Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Series 8.

Check out the discounts below:

Also on sale from Apple on Amazon.ca:

You can save up to $200 off the first-gen Apple Watch Ultra, which isn’t bad at all, since the newest Apple Watch Ultra 2 doesn’t have life-changing updates.

Click here to see the latest Prime Big Deal Days sales on Amazon.ca.