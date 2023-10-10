Apple Watch Ultra, iPads, Beats Slashed for Prime Big Deal Days

IIC Deals
1 hour ago

prime big deal days

Earlier today we told you Apple’s AirPods lineup, including the newest AirPods Pro with USB-C were slashed as part of today’s Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Now we’re seeing even more Apple products on sale as part of Prime Big Deal Days, including iPad Air 5, iPad mini 6, Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Series 8.

Check out the discounts below:

Also on sale from Apple on Amazon.ca:

You can save up to $200 off the first-gen Apple Watch Ultra, which isn’t bad at all, since the newest Apple Watch Ultra 2 doesn’t have life-changing updates.

Click here to see the latest Prime Big Deal Days sales on Amazon.ca.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Here are the Best Prime Big Day Deals in Canada

Here's a list of some of the best Amazon Prime Big Day Deals from day one of the sale. If you're ready to get your holiday shopping done online, this is the time to do it. Don't forget Amazon's devices are on sale, along with a huge $200 sale on Apple Watch Ultra and more....
IIC Deals
32 mins ago

Amazon Devices Slashed Up to 60% Off for Prime Big Deal Days

Amazon's Prime Big Day Deals are underway and this morning the company has slashed the prices across its own devices, offering up to 60% off items such as Echo speakers, Fire TV, Kindle, eero mesh networking products, Ring doorbells and more. This is the best time to jump on Amazon's devices if you're looking to...
IIC Deals
4 hours ago

AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C on Sale for Prime Big Deal Days

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days are here and Apple’s AirPods lineup is on sale. Check out what’s on discount below: AirPods Pro 2 - $279 (save $50) - includes latest USB-C version AirPods 3 - $199 (save $30) AirPods 2 - $139 (save $40) AirPods Max - $679 (save $100) for Silver and Sky Blue...
IIC Deals
5 hours ago