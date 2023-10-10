Apple Watch Ultra, iPads, Beats Slashed for Prime Big Deal Days

Here's a list of some of the best Amazon Prime Big Day Deals from day one of the sale. If you're ready to get your holiday shopping done online, this is the time to do it. Don't forget Amazon's devices are on sale, along with a huge $200 sale on Apple Watch Ultra and more....
Amazon's Prime Big Day Deals are underway and this morning the company has slashed the prices across its own devices, offering up to 60% off items such as Echo speakers, Fire TV, Kindle, eero mesh networking products, Ring doorbells and more. This is the best time to jump on Amazon's devices if you're looking to...
Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days are here and Apple’s AirPods lineup is on sale. Check out what’s on discount below: AirPods Pro 2 - $279 (save $50) - includes latest USB-C version AirPods 3 - $199 (save $30) AirPods 2 - $139 (save $40) AirPods Max - $679 (save $100) for Silver and Sky Blue...