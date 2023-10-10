iOS 16.7.1 and iPadOS 16.7.1 Downloads Released for Older Devices

Gary Ng
5 mins ago

ios 16 7 1

Apple on Tuesday released iOS 16.7.1 and iPadOS 16.7.1 downloads for older devices, dating back to the iPhone 8 lineup and iPhone X from 2017, as these were cut off from iOS 17. Apple typically releases updates for older devices when security updates are available.

iPadOS 16.7.1 will be available for iPad 5, 12.9-inch iPad Pro first gen from 2015 and the 9.7-inch iPad Pro first gen from 2016.

Below are all the iPhone and iPads able to support the iOS 16.7.1 update:

  • iOS 16.7.1 (Build 20H30) for:
    • iPad Pro (9.7”, Wi-Fi) (iPad6,3) — Download
    • iPad Pro (9.7”, Cellular) (iPad6,4) — Download
    • iPad Pro (Wi-Fi) (iPad6,7) — Download
    • iPad Pro (Cellular) (iPad6,8) — Download
    • iPad 5 (Wi-Fi) (iPad6,11) — Download
    • iPad 5 (Cellular) (iPad6,12) — Download
    • iPhone 8 (CDMA/GSM/LTE) (iPhone10,1) — Download
    • iPhone 8 Plus (CDMA/GSM/LTE) (iPhone10,2) — Download
    • iPhone X (CDMA/GSM/LTE) (iPhone10,3) — Download
    • iPhone 8 (GSM/LTE) (iPhone10,4) — Download
    • iPhone 8 Plus (GSM/LTE) (iPhone10,5) — Download
    • iPhone X (GSM/LTE) (iPhone10,6) — Download

You can update your iPhone or iPad by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

