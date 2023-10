Apple on Tuesday released third betas of its latest software for developers to download and test, including iOS 17.1 and more.

Check out what’s available for download right now for developers:

iOS 17.1 beta 3 (21B5066a)

iPadOS 17.1 beta 3 (21B5066a)

macOS 14.1 beta 3 (23B5067a)

watchOS 10.1 beta 3 (21S5063a)

Equivalent public beta versions should be released by tomorrow.

Apple today also released iOS 16.7.1 and iPadOS 16.7.1 for older iPhones and iPads. No word on what’s exactly new just yet but stay tuned.