Public Mobile Promo Doubles Loyalty Points on 5G Plans

Telus-owned Public Mobile is running a promotion that doubles loyalty points on its 5G plans. The offer is available for new activations and will be available until October 16.

The most you can get is $6.50/month back in points on the $65/month plan, which drops to $55/month if you jump on a 90-day subscription.

Loyalty points accrued can be used towards your bill or buying add-ons. 1 point is equivalent to $1 when redeemed.

$40/30GB 5G

Rewards: $4.00/month in Public Points.

SIM: $0 for eSIM, $5 for physical.

$45/40GB 5G

Rewards: $4.50/month in Public Points.

$50/40GB 5G Canada/US

Rewards: $5.00/month in Public Points.

40GB of Canada/USA 5G data

$55/50G 5G

Rewards: $5.50/month in Public Points.

90-Day Subscription: $45/month.

$65/60GB 5G Canada/US

Rewards: $6.50/month in Public Points.

90-Day Subscription: $55/month.

60GB of Canada/USA 5G data

All plans offer speeds up to 250mbps and include unlimited minutes and messaging within Canada, as well as unlimited international text and picture messaging. The promotion looks to attract new subscribers by enhancing the benefits of Public Mobile’s loyalty program.