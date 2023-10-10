Public Mobile Promo Doubles Loyalty Points on 5G Plans

John Quintet
10 seconds ago

public mobile sale points

Telus-owned Public Mobile is running a promotion that doubles loyalty points on its 5G plans. The offer is available for new activations and will be available until October 16.

The most you can get is $6.50/month back in points on the $65/month plan, which drops to $55/month if you jump on a 90-day subscription.

Loyalty points accrued can be used towards your bill or buying add-ons. 1 point is equivalent to $1 when redeemed.

$40/30GB 5G

  • Rewards: $4.00/month in Public Points.
  • SIM: $0 for eSIM, $5 for physical.

$45/40GB 5G

  • Rewards: $4.50/month in Public Points.

$50/40GB 5G Canada/US

  • Rewards: $5.00/month in Public Points.
  • 40GB of Canada/USA 5G data

$55/50G 5G

  • Rewards: $5.50/month in Public Points.
  • 90-Day Subscription: $45/month.

$65/60GB 5G Canada/US

  • Rewards: $6.50/month in Public Points.
  • 90-Day Subscription: $55/month.
  • 60GB of Canada/USA 5G data

All plans offer speeds up to 250mbps and include unlimited minutes and messaging within Canada, as well as unlimited international text and picture messaging. The promotion looks to attract new subscribers by enhancing the benefits of Public Mobile’s loyalty program.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Telus

Koodo Launches Home Internet Plans with Bundle Offers [Update]

Telus-owned Koodo has quietly launched home internet for its customers, available in select provinces. Koodo's new internet services are currently available exclusively in Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec. The service starts at $70 per month when bundled with a Koodo mobile plan. The company is offering three main plans: Unlimited Internet 100: $75 per month with...
John Quintet
2 days ago

Public Mobile Promos: $50/60GB Canada-US Plan and More

Telus-owned Public Mobile has launched a series of limited-time subscription offers available from today until October 9th. All plans are available for new and existing customers (except for the $40/30GB 5G plan, new customers only) and offer varying data speeds and monthly savings at 4G or 5G speeds. The most notable addition is the $50/60GB...
John Quintet
1 week ago

Telus Says TTC Wireless Access Now Available for Customers

Today marks the expansion of the Rogers-owned TTC wireless network to other carriers, including its rivals Telus and Bell. Rogers opened up its 5G wireless network one day early yesterday, ahead today’s federal government-mandated expansion. Bell confirmed with iPhone in Canada on Monday that its customers now have wireless access on the TTC. Now, Telus...
Gary Ng
1 week ago