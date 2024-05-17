Koodo Waives Tab Balance, Offers $100 Bonus and $34/50GB Plan

Telus-owned Koodo looks to be offering some existing users a special deal to get them to stick around with the company.

A recent text message sent out to some Koodo customers says the company is ready to waive off remaining Tab balances (the amount being paid back for a phone they signed on the dotted line for in 2022), plus give an extra $100 off their next phone upgrade.

On top of this, Koodo will offer an “exclusive” $34/50GB plan “so you can stack the savings even more.” Right now, only a $39/20GB plan is available on Koodo’s website.

Customers are told to redeem the offer online, at any Koodo store or by calling the 1-800 number noted in the text message.

The message appears to be targeting those that signed onto a Black Friday deal from 2022, as their 24-month terms will be coming up this fall. The early offer looks to retain these customers in the event they try to leave for the next best deal this fall.

Numerous people on RFD received the text offer, so go check your text messages. One user said they have six months of their hardware contract left, paying a Tab balance of $9/month (Pixel 7) on top of their $45/month plan. If they take the deal now, they can save potentially $235, says ‘Allen84’, but they will be locked in for two years on the $34/50GB plan. There aren’t any super deals right now on hardware upgrades so the $100 bonus isn’t that hot.

Did you get this text offer from Koodo recently?