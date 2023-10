Apple’s AirPods Max headphones have dropped in price on Amazon.ca, with the colour silver showing an extra $138 coupon, taking the final price to $552.59 before taxes.

The regular price for the ‘aging’ AirPods Max is usually $779. We’ve seen a sale price of $689 around for a while, but now the colour silver has a special $138 off coupon on top, taking it down to $552, or 29% off, saving you $227.

The coupon fine print says it’s available from October 11-12, 2023.

AirPods Max include Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Modes, to go with Spatial Audio support and easy iCloud connections to all your Apple devices.

Click here to jump on the AirPods Max in silver if you’ve been hunting for a sale.

Thanks JRA