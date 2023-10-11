Here are Rogers, Telus and Bell Cellphone Plan Changes from Oct. 11

Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos and plans may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, October 11, 2023.
New customers save $15/mo for 12 months on Fido Home Internet. That’s up to $180 in savings.
Save even more when you get home internet with your mobile plan. Packages start from $85/mo for 12 months after Automatic Payments Discount.
Ongoing deals:
Pre-order the new Google Pixel 8 Pro and get a free Pixel Watch 2 or pre-order the new Google Pixel 8 and get free Pixel Buds Pro. With Fido Payment Program and select plans. Offer available until October 16, 2023.
Get Google Pixel 7a for $0 down on approved credit and pay only $20/mo for 24 months at 0% interest with Fido Payment Program on select plans.
Save $60 on the Setup Service Fee when you activate any device online
Refer a Friend to Fido and you’ll both score $25 in bill credits over 5 months
Get up to 80% off select Certified Pre-Owned devices when you activate with Fido Payment Program on select plans.
TABLETS AT $0 DOWN AND 0% INTEREST with financing on select plans for $15/month when you add a line to your account.
Get 5 extra hours of unlimited data every month at no extra cost. Available with Data, Talk & Text plans.
For a limited time, get bonus Google Pixel Buds when you pre-order a new Pixel 8, with selected 24-month Mobile plans
Get a bonus Google Pixel Watch 2 WiFi when you pre-order a new Pixel 8 Pro, with selected 24-month Mobile plans.
Ongoing deals:
Motorola phones starting at $2/month. For a limited time, take advantage of a price drop on the Moto G Play, G 5G (2023) and G Stylus 5G (2023), with selected 24-month Mobile plans.
Get a $5/month discount on All-Inclusive mobile plans when you bring your own phone.
Get 100 GB bonus per year with All-Inclusive 25GB, 50GB and 60GB plans, along with $15 monthly savings if you combine it with an Internet service.
Data and price for life! Take advantage of an All-Inclusive Canada 60 GB plan at $75/month ($60/month when combined with an Internet plan) or an All-Inclusive Canada-US 60 GB plan at $80/month ($65/month when combined with an Internet plan).
Mobile phone Trade-In program: Trade in your old device and get up to $500 in credit for a new one.
Take-back Credit: save 30% on your phone. Reduce the monthly payments for your brand-new device now by opting to return it after 24 months.
Save $10 per month for life with the multiproduct discount by adding an Internet plan to your Mobile plan.
100 GB of bonus data per year, Club illico mobile, on the phone of your choice.
Combine your Internet service with several Mobile plans on the same invoice and save up to $100 per month.
Club illico mobile is included with all the All-Inclusive Mobile plans.
Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with the 6 GB and 15 GB Canada plans, along with $10 monthly savings if you combine the 15 GB plan with an Internet service.
Monthly savings on various smart phones
Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)
Get the iPhone 15 Pro and save up to 60% over 24 months when you trade in your iPhone 13 Pro. With Bring-It-Back on TELUS Easy Payment.
Get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO1GB, on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans in Quebec or 45 and 55 prepaid plans in other regions.
Save up to $520 on iPhone 14 with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.
Save up to $840 on iPhone 14 Pro Max with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.
Save up to $1,102 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.
Get your new Samsung Galaxy S23 and save up to $745 with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.
Ongoing deals:
Purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 or Z Fold5 on a two-year TELUS Easy Payment term and get bonus Samsung Galaxy Buds2 when you activate or add a new line.
Pre-order the all-new Google Pixel 8 and get a bonus Google Pixel Buds Pro. Offer available until October 16, 2023.
Get a $5 monthly bill credit for two years. For new activations with Bring Your Own Phone, when paired with an in-market $60+ plan. (Quebec only).
Pre-order the all-new Google Pixel 8 Pro and save up to 40% over 24 months when you trade in your Pixel 6 Pro and get the Pixel 8 Pro with Bring-It-Back on TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, get a bonus Google Pixel Watch 2 (offer available until October 16, 2023).
Get exclusive student access to 65GB of data for $55 per month. New activations only, when you bring your own device. (Ontario only)
Bonus 4GB for 18 months available for new activations on Talk, Text & Data 35, 90 and 150 prepaid plans. (Excluding Quebec)
Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 8GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS8GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 55 prepaid plan.
Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 5GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS5GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 35 and 45 prepaid plans.
Shop the latest accessories for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment.
Get AirPods Pro (2nd gen) with iPhone 15 Pro for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment.
Upgrade and save up to $610 on iPhone 15 when you trade in an eligible device.
Get 6 months of Apple Music free with eligible devices.
Participate in the TELUS Privilege contest for a chance to win a $1,000 Tanguay gift card. Until November 1, 2023. (Only in Quebec)
Get the Google Pixel 7 and save up to $298 (up to $228 with Bring-It-Back and up to $70 in Trade-In bill credits).
Get a $10 monthly bill credit for two years. For new activations on a 2-year TELUS Easy Payment Agreement, when paired with an Unlimited 5G+ plan. (Excluding Quebec).
Save 70% on the best entertainment when you add Stream+. Add Stream+ to any new or existing Mobility plan for just $10 per month for 3 months.
TELUS Exclusive Partner Program offers: get 40GB of CAN-U.S. data for $55 per month in Quebec, 50GB of data for $55/mo in Ontario, or 50GB for $60/mo in other regions, on a 24-month Easy Payment agreement.
Get a bonus 250 MB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO250, on new activations on Nationwide Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan.
Save the $60 connection fee when you shop Mobility online.
New activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans include the Long Distance Saver add-on for $0.
Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an eligible Apple Watch.
Share your phone’s unlimited data with your smartwatch or tablet for $10 per month.
Refer a friend to TELUS Mobility and you both get a $50 bill credit.
Save more with the TELUS Family Discount: save from $7.50 to $15 per line per month for every family member on your account who subscribes to an Unlimited Data plan.
Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC).
Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC)
Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back
Get 20GB for only $34/month in Quebec or 10GB for only $39/month in other regions. Available on new activations only, when you bring your own phone.
Ongoing deals:
Buy the new Google Pixel 8 Pro and get a free Google Pixel Watch 2. Offer available until October 16, 2023.
Buy the new Google Pixel 8 and get free Google Pixel Buds Pro. Offer available until October 16, 2023.
Get the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G with an affordable plan for $0 down, 0% APR. With Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans.
Get a $20/month credit for 12 months on the 50 Mbps and 100 Mbps Unlimited Internet plans, or a $30/month credit for 12 months on the 300 Mbps plan. (Ontario only)
Get the new iPhone 15 with a phone plan starting from $45/mo, with Sweet Pay™ Lite on a 2-year plan.
Unlimited nationwide 5G data plans at $50/month in Quebec (after a credit of $5/month for 24 months) or at $55/month in other regions (after a credit of $10/month for 24 months). When you bring your own phone.
Save up to 80% on certified pre-loved phones, with Sweet Pay on an eligible 2-year plan. Online only.
Shop online and get $60 waived of connection service fee.
Combine a mobile plan with home internet, now starting from $80/mo (ON).
Get a new phone. Plans starting from $35/mo.
Get 100MB Bonus Data with PPU minutes $15 prepaid plan, on Auto Payment Options.
Value-packed mobile plans and home internet. Now starting at $57/mo when you bring your own phone (QC).
Crave is available as an add-on for TV for only $20/mo. Hook up today and get 2 months free.
Get 250MB Bonus Data with Unlimited Canada-wide $25 prepaid plan (ON, QC, SK) and with Unlimited Province-wide $22 and $29 prepaid plans (QC), on Auto Payment Options.
Get 500MB Bonus data with Unlimited Province-wide $31, $35, $40, $50 and $55 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (QC).
Add TV to your Unlimited Internet starting from $25/mo in QC and $35/mo in ON.
Get 500MB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $32, $34, $38, $43, $53 & $58 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (QC).
Get 500MB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $30, $40, $45, $55 & $75 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (ON, SK).
Hot phones starting from $0 down, 0% APR
Refer a Friend to get $50 in bill credits each when they join the Virgin Plus party.
get a Google Chromecast when you hook up with TV on a 6-month term
Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.
Bring your family to Freedom and get 5G plans starting at: 30GB for $35/mo
Ongoing deals:
Pre-order a Google Pixel 8 and get free Pixel Buds Pro, or pre-order a Google Pixel 8 Pro and get a free Pixel Watch 2 Wi-fi. With MyTab on a 24-month services agreement. Offer available until October 16, 2023.
Add an extra line to your account with unlimited talk & text, starting at only $19/mo.
Get the new value-packed plan with 50GB of data that you can use in Canada and the United States for $45/mo. when you bring your own phone. Price includes a $5/mo. credit for 24 months.
Get 20GB of data that you can use across Canada, for only $34/mo. when you bring your own phone. Price includes a $5/mo. credit for 24 months.
Get 1,000 long-distance minutes per month for 24 months to 14 destinations when you activate a new line or upgrade your phone on $29+/mo. plans, after Digital Discount
Switch to Freedom and get a nationwide unlimited plan with 50GB of 5G data for $45/mo. Select post-secondary institutions.
Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year
Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro cases are on sale right now as part of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, with silicone, clear case and FineWoven cases on sale, including the latest MagSafe Wallet. The discounts are not huge by any means, but you save off the list price from Apple and you get...
Apple’s 14-inch and 16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro lineup powered by its M1 chip is on sale today as part of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days. Check out the configurations on sale below right now: MacBook Pro (14-inch, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) - Price: $2,519.20, Discount: 20% MacBook Pro (16-inch, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) - Price:...
Canadian consumers can take advantage of substantial savings on BLUETTI power stations as part of the company's Autumn Prime Day promotion running from October 5th to 20th. The promotion features discounts of up to C$2,300 on a range of power stations designed for both home and outdoor use. Modular Home Battery Systems AC300+B300: Now C$3,299,...