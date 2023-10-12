Latest Apple TV 4K on Sale for 20% Off with Special Coupon

The Apple TV 4K (2022) with 128GB storage is currently available at a discounted price of $159.19, down from its original price of $199, on Amazon.ca.

The discount is applied after a $28.79 coupon and offers a total savings of $39.81, or 20% off. The product is shipped by Amazon.ca and is eligible for free delivery by this week with Prime shipping speeds. This limited time coupon will not last long.

Check out our screenshot below showing the coupon (thanks Paul!):

This Apple TV supports 4K Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for enhanced picture quality, along with Dolby Atmos for a three-dimensional, theatre-like sound experience. It is powered by the A15 Bionic chip and comes with a Siri Remote that has a touch-enabled clickpad for precise control.

This was the new Apple TV 4K refresh from last year, and the 128GB storage version supports Thread mesh networking, while the 64GB does not. The Siri Remote also supports USB-C.

Apple TV 4K provides access to Apple Original shows and movies via Apple TV+, as well as other streaming services like Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Disney+. It also supports Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music.

Users can share content from their iPhone, iPad, and Mac through AirPlay and can pair the device with up to two sets of AirPods for private listening. Hands-free control is available when paired with a HomePod mini. Apple TV 4K supports wireless, Bluetooth, and Ethernet connectivity.

