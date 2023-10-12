Rogers Waives Charges to Israel, Gaza, West Bank, Afghanistan

John Quintet
4 seconds ago

In a humanitarian gesture, Rogers has announced that it will waive long-distance and SMS charges for its Rogers, Fido, and chatr customers making calls to Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank.

The waiver is effective from October 7 to October 31, 2023. Additionally, roaming charges for customers in these regions will also be waived during this period.

To further aid relief efforts, Rogers is enabling Canadians to donate $5 to the Canadian Red Cross Middle East Humanitarian Crisis Appeal. Donations can be made by texting the word “ROGERS” to 20222 for English speakers or 30333 for French speakers. The company has committed to matching all donations made until October 31, 2023.

In response to the recent earthquake in Afghanistan, Rogers is extending similar waivers for long-distance and SMS charges to the country. These waivers will be in effect from October 7 to October 17, 2023. The company is also contributing $10,000 to the Canadian Red Cross Afghanistan Humanitarian Crisis Appeal to support immediate and ongoing relief efforts.

Telus and Bell have yet to announce similar waiving of long distance charges on their social media accounts.

P.S. - Like our news? Support the site: become a Patreon subscriber. Or shop with our Amazon link, or buy us a coffee! We use affiliate links when possible--thanks for supporting independent media.

Other articles in the category: Rogers

SpaceX Details Starlink Cell Service with Rogers as Canadian Partner

Elon Musk's SpaceX has launched a new website to provide details on its forthcoming "Starlink Direct to Cell" service, with plans for a comprehensive launch by 2025, reports Tesla North. The website states that the service will offer "ubiquitous access to texting, calling, and browsing" across a variety of terrains, including land, lakes, and coastal...
John Quintet
1 day ago

Rogers Opens TTC Wireless to All Carriers, Including Telus and Bell

Rogers announced today the activation of its 5G network in key areas of the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway system. The move aims to provide seamless connectivity for transit riders across all major Canadian wireless carriers. Effective today, customers of all major Canadian wireless carriers can access 5G services in specific areas of the TTC...
John Quintet
1 week ago

Former Shaw Technicians Vote for Strike After Rogers Merger

Approximately 300 former Shaw technicians, now part of Rogers after the merger, have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike. The workers are based in Vancouver, Richmond, Surrey, and Langley. The vote comes amid concerns about job security following recent layoffs and voluntary departures. "The job losses raise questions about Rogers' commitment to creating 3,000...
John Quintet
2 weeks ago