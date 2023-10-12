Rogers Waives Charges to Israel, Gaza, West Bank, Afghanistan

In a humanitarian gesture, Rogers has announced that it will waive long-distance and SMS charges for its Rogers, Fido, and chatr customers making calls to Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank.

The waiver is effective from October 7 to October 31, 2023. Additionally, roaming charges for customers in these regions will also be waived during this period.

To further aid relief efforts, Rogers is enabling Canadians to donate $5 to the Canadian Red Cross Middle East Humanitarian Crisis Appeal. Donations can be made by texting the word “ROGERS” to 20222 for English speakers or 30333 for French speakers. The company has committed to matching all donations made until October 31, 2023.

In response to the recent earthquake in Afghanistan, Rogers is extending similar waivers for long-distance and SMS charges to the country. These waivers will be in effect from October 7 to October 17, 2023. The company is also contributing $10,000 to the Canadian Red Cross Afghanistan Humanitarian Crisis Appeal to support immediate and ongoing relief efforts.

Telus and Bell have yet to announce similar waiving of long distance charges on their social media accounts.