Amazon’s Checkout-Free ‘Just Walk Out’ Tech Debuts in Canada

Amazon Canada has introduced its checkout-free Just Walk Out technology in two Canadian sports arenas, aiming to enhance the fan experience by eliminating the need to stand in line to pay for food and beverages.

The technology launched at Scotiabank Saddledome, home of the NHL’s Calgary Flames, on September 29, and more recently at Scotiabank Arena, home of the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Toronto Raptors, on October 10.

The technology uses artificial intelligence, including computer vision and machine learning, to allow customers to enter the store using a credit or debit card, pick up items, and leave without going through a traditional checkout process. The payment is automatically processed as customers exit the store. It’s a pretty futuristic experience after we tried it five years ago in Seattle.

“We are excited that Scotiabank Saddledome is the first location in Canada to introduce Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology,” said Ziad Mehio, CSEC Vice President of Technology, Food & Beverage. “Fan experience is central to everything we do, and Just Walk Out technology will make game-day shopping convenient for Calgary Flames fans.”

Humza Teherany, Chief Technology & Digital Officer at Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, echoed the sentiment, stating that the technology will “revolutionize fans’ in-arena purchasing experience.”

The technology will be available at specific locations within the arenas, including Market 213 in Scotiabank Saddledome and Grains and Greens and Molson Market in Scotiabank Arena.

Beyond enhancing customer experience, Just Walk Out technology also benefits retailers by increasing throughput and sales. For instance, Lumen Field, home of the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks, saw a 60% increase in customer throughput and a doubling of total transactions per game after implementing the technology. The friction-free shopping experience makes it quick and easy to shop for items as there’s no waiting in line to pay.

Canada joins the U.S., UK, and Australia in offering Amazon’s checkout-free shopping experience. Currently, there are over 70 Amazon-owned stores and more than 85 third-party retailers with Just Walk Out technology worldwide.