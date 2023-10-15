Apple Watch Series 8 on Sale for $300 Off, First Gen Ultra on Sale

Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale right now for $300 off, a pretty big discount for last year’s wearable.

Amazon.ca has the cellular versions of Apple Watch Series 8 Stainless Steel in 45mm on sale for 31% off at $669 (was $969) with White Sport Band, for Prime members.

The Apple Watch Series 8 offers a range of advanced features aimed at improving users’ health, safety, and connectivity. The device comes with advanced sensors for health monitoring, including a temperature sensing feature that provides insights into women’s health. It also has capabilities for blood oxygen monitoring, ECG, and sleep stage tracking.

For safety, the watch includes Crash and Fall Detection, which can automatically connect users to emergency services. An Emergency SOS feature is also available at the press of a button.

The Series 8 offers cellular connectivity, allowing users to send texts, make calls, and stream music without needing an iPhone. It is also compatible with Family Setup for managing Apple Watches for family members without iPhones.

This Apple Watch has IP6X-certified dust resistance and WR50 water resistance.

Also on sale right now on Amazon.ca with Prime is the first-gen Apple Watch Ultra, available for $899 at $200 off.

Click here to jump on this cellular Apple Watch Series 8 stainless steel model sale while it’s still available.