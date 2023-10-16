Apple Has a Clever Plan to Update Unopened iPhones at Stores

Apple is developing a system to ensure that sealed and new iPhones sold at its retail stores come with the latest software pre-installed.

The move aims to address the issue of new iPhones usually shipping with outdated software, which can be problematic for customers, especially if the older version contains high-profile bugs and doesn’t have the latest security updates.

Apple has created a clever way to update these unopened iPhones, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. A proprietary pad-like device will be used in its retail stores, where new iPhone boxes will sit on top of it. The system is designed to wirelessly activate the iPhone, update its software, and then shut it down again, all while the device remains in its unopened packaging. Pretty smart.

This new system update method is said to be implemented at Apple Stores before the end of the year. We may see someone leak a photo of this new mat, so stay tuned for that.

As for a system to slowly wipe away the tears from your wallet after shelling out for a new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro, that remains to be seen.