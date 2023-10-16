Just Cause Developer Avalanche Studios Group Expanding into Montreal

Avalanche Studios Group, the development house behind the Just Cause and theHunter series, is expanding into Montreal.

The announcement soon follows after the acquisition of Monster Closet, a Montreal-based studio first founded in 2021. Monster Closet was originated by a group of veteran developers, all with experience in the AAA game space. Avalanche Studios Group’s Montreal studio is the fifth location, joining Stockholm, New York City, Malmö, and Liverpool. It’s said that Monster Closet and its developers are now fully integrated into Avalanche Studios Group’s existing teams and are joining the development of current and future IPs.

Avalanche Studios Group was first founded in March 2003 in Stockholm, Sweden by Linus Blomberg and Christofer Sundberg. The studio began building a name for itself with the likes of the Just Cause series, which began in 2006. theHunter quickly followed in 2009. Both have since seen numerous sequels. Avalanche Studios Group is also responsible for 2015’s Mad Max and Rage 2 in 2019.

“From the very first moment we met, we knew that Avalanche Studios Group would be a perfect fit for us,” says Graeme Jennings, former CEO of Monster Closet, now leading the Montreal location of Avalanche Studios Group. “We share the same passion for our craft and for creating great games. Not to speak about our common values around people, inclusion, collaboration, and making sure all voices are heard. If you add the fact that Avalanche has been making amazing titles for 20 years – becoming part of such a legacy and contributing to its continuation is a dream come true.”

In a press release, Avalanche Studios Group states that it will continue to strive towards a “sustainable work environment” and “inclusive work culture” in Montreal.

Avalanche Studios Group is currently developing Contraband, “a co-op smuggler’s paradise set in the fictional world of 1970s Bayan.” Not too much is known of the game as of now. Officially announced in 2021, Contraband is said to be the studio’s “most ambitious game yet.” Avalanche Studios Group is working closely with Xbox Game Studios, using its Apex Engine and building the game “to take full advantage of Xbox Series X and the console’s unique capabilities.”