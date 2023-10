Bell and Virgin Plus are currently experiencing wireless service outages in Port Elgin, Ontario. The disruptions are being blamed on a fibre cut caused by a third party. The companies are actively working to restore services.

According to Bell, this is not the first time the area has experienced service interruptions; recent outages have also been the result of third-party actions affecting the network within a short timespan.

Both Bell and Virgin Plus have acknowledged the issue and said, “We are working to restore service as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

One Bell customer replied on X to says, “what about Kingston, out two days now!”.

Are you dealing with wireless outages in Port Elgin, or anywhere else in the region?