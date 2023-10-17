Apple Launches Cheaper USB-C Apple Pencil, But No iPads

Apple has unveiled a new version of its Apple Pencil that features a USB-C connector, priced at $109 in Canada and debuts in early November. The original Apple Pencil is still available for $129 and Apple Pencil 2 is at $169.

The company did not unveil iPads this week, resulting in various outlets being wrong in their predictions (Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman was correct again).

This new Apple Pencil (USB-C) is designed for various tasks including taking notes, sketching, marking up documents, and journaling. It promises pixel-perfect precision, low latency, and tilt sensitivity, aiming to replicate the natural feel of using a pencil.

“Apple Pencil has revolutionized note taking, sketching, and illustrating, unleashing endless possibilities for productivity and creativity,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “Combined with the versatility of iPad, the new Apple Pencil unlocks another great option to experience the magic of digital handwriting, annotation, marking up documents, and more.”

The new stylus pairs and charges via a USB-C charge cable and can be magnetically attached to the side of an iPad for storage. However, both delivery and Apple Store Pickup options for the product are currently listed as unavailable.

Technical specifications for the Apple Pencil (USB-C) include a length of 155 mm (6.10 inches), a diameter of 7.5 mm (0.29 inches), and a weight of 20.5 grams (0.72 ounces). The device connects via Bluetooth and features a USB-C connector for charging and pairing.

How does this USB-C Apple Pencil compare with the original Apple Pencil and the Apple Pencil 2?

It lacks pressure sensitivity, wireless pairing and charging (Apple Pencil 2) and double-tap to change tools. It also will only work with the iPad 10th gen (USB-C) and not predecessors of the latter. This means that those using iPad 10 won’t need an adapter to charge their first-gen Apple Pencil.

The Apple Pencil (USB-C) is compatible with a wide range of iPad models, including:

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd to 6th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st to 4th generation)

iPad Air (4th and 5th generation)

iPad (10th generation)

iPad mini (6th generation)

Are you going to buy this new USB-C Apple Pencil?