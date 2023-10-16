New iPad and Apple Pencil 3 Coming Tomorrow, Claim Rumours

Is Apple finished with its product announcements for 2023? We all expected something was coming in October but we’ve reached past the halfway point. Now, rumours continue to claim some new products may debut tomorrow, Tuesday.

Leaker @MajinBuOfficial said on Monday afternoon, “the new 11 gen 10.9 inch iPad that Apple will present tomorrow will have the exact same design as the 10 gen model, furthermore the accessories will be perfectly compatible.”

On the weekend, Supercharged claimed new iPads were coming this week, as sources said Apple was setting up media briefings with select outlets. 9to5Mac says tomorrow might feature Apple Pencil 3. On Sunday, Bloomberg’s reliable Mark Gurman said the new iPads might be delayed.

Joe Rossignol from MacRumors summarizes what we are all hearing so far:

iPad rumor update: @SamiFathi_ said new iPads this week. @9to5Mac corroborated with its own sources and said new iPads indeed. Then @markgurman's newsletter came out and said the release of new iPads "won't happen this month." Then @idanbo said he believes that an Apple Pencil 3… pic.twitter.com/zfJWm0vUBh — Joe Rossignol (@rsgnl) October 16, 2023

Regardless, grab your popcorn folks because something’s going to happen. If anything, we may hear about Apple’s announcements via press releases around 5am PDT/8am EDT.