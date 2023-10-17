Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass: October 2023

Xbox Game Pass has unveiled its latest game lineup for October 2023, set to be available for Cloud, Console, and PC platforms. The announcement includes a mix of new releases and classic titles, some of which were previously showcased at events like gamescom and the Xbox Games Showcase.

Available Today:

“Like A Dragon: Ishin!” is now accessible across Cloud, Console, and PC. The game allows players to assume the role of Sakamoto Ryoma on a quest to avenge his father’s death and restore his honour.

Coming Soon:

“F1 Manager 2023” will be available on October 19, offering players the chance to manage every aspect of an F1 team.

“Cities: Skylines II” will launch on October 24 for PC Game Pass users, featuring enhanced city-building simulation features.

“Dead Space” will be accessible via Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S through EA Play starting October 26.

“Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery” will be available on Cloud and Console platforms on October 26.

“Mineko’s Night Market” is set to launch on October 26 across Cloud, Console, and PC.

“Headbangers: Rhythm Royale” and “Jusant” will both be available on October 31 across all platforms.

DLC/Game Updates:

An early access trial for “EA Sports UFC 5” will be available starting October 24.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks:

A 75-day free trial of Crunchyroll Mega Fan is available until October 20.

The “Smite – Season of Celebration Pack” is currently available.

Leaving October 31: Several titles including “Gunfire Reborn,” “Kill It With Fire,” and “Persona 5 Royal” will be removed from the Game Pass library at the end of the month.

With Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard recently, new titles will hit Game Pass in 2024, including the likes of Diablo IV and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.