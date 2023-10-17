Mission: Impossible Six Movie Collection Available for $24.99 on Apple TV

A six-film Mission: Impossible collection is available for $24.99 on the Apple TV app in Canada. This is a great deal for those who are planning a rewatch of the Tom Cruise-centred series or are catching up before watching Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Spotted by RedFlagDeals, Apple is listing the first six Mission: Impossible films on the Apple TV app for a fairly modest price. Each film is available in 4K and supports Dolby Vision. Thanks to the deal, each film is priced slightly over $4, making it a steal for fans.

The six-film collection includes:

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

If you’re looking to find the collection within the Apple TV app, simply search ‘Mission Impossible’ and you’ll discover the six-film collection. From there, you can purchase the bundle and begin watching the series on all compatible devices.

Apple TV also offers bundles for the first three films and another for Ghost Protocol, Rogue Nation, and Fallout. However, each respective bundle is available for $14.99 in Canada. Therefore, if you’re looking to scoop up all films, you will save a few dollars by investing in the full bundle.