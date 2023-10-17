Rogers Increasing Price of Select Shaw TV Plans

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

After we told you about Rogers increasing the prices of select internet plans for Shaw customers, iPhone in Canada has learned select TV plans are also increasing in price.

Rogers has indicated on October Shaw billing statements for those on TV ValuePlans—essentially a discounted rate plan acquired through retention departments—will be going up by $3 per month, starting on January 10, 2024. The interesting part here again is that the customer’s prices are going up, despite still being on the ValuePlan which includes monthly credits.

According to the iPhone in Canada reader here impacted, he said in an email, “The key thing here is I’m on a “ValuePlan” contract that doesn’t expire until June 2025 and yet my bill is still going up a pretty large amount which I find pretty gross.”

Prior to being acquired by Rogers, the Shaw retentions department was usually pretty good at either beating or matching similar internet and TV deals offered by rival Telus. But now its appears those sweetheart retention deals are slowly increasing in price.

Again, it’s worth checking your latest Shaw TV or Internet billing statement to see the note indicated about the impending price increases, which Rogers says are made in accordance to the CRTC Internet and TV Service Provider Codes.

While Rogers only promised to retain Shaw Mobile pricing for 5 years, it’s clear that select TV and internet plans do not apply.

We’ve reached out to Rogers for comment and will update this story accordingly.

