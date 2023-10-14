Rogers Increasing Price of Select Shaw Internet Plans

Back in April, Rogers completed its acquisition of Shaw, aside from the latter’s Freedom Mobile unit which was sold to Quebecor.

For Shaw home phone, internet and TV customers, they have now transitioned over to Rogers and now it appears the first price increase is coming to internet customers. While Rogers has promised Shaw Mobile prices won’t see an increase for 5 years, that doesn’t appear to be the case for internet users.

According to a copy of an iPhone in Canada reader’s Rogers/Shaw October billing statement, their Fibre+ Gig plan priced at $125 per month is increasing by $4 per month, starting on January 10, 2024.

A note on the bill mentions in bold letters, “Upcoming Change to your Internet Service Rate”, then details that the monthly service fee will be jumping by $4 per month, while existing discounts will remain.

“These changes are made in accordance with the CRTC Internet Code. The rest of your services will remain the same,” explains Rogers.

The customer’s Fibre+ Gig plan includes an Ignite WiFi Gateway (Gen 2) modem Rental for $10/month, while credits include a 24-month ValuePlan Fibre+ discount at $30/month and also a ValuePlan Internet promotion at $10/month, or $40 per month in total credits.

This plan was negotiated prior to Rogers taking over Shaw and it’s unclear if a similar deal will remain once this customer’s credits expire in the fall of 2024.

If you’re a Shaw customer who is now part of Rogers, it’s in your best interest to take a look at your billing statement as you may miss the price hike notice. With many people having pre-authorized credit card payments set up, checking their monthly bill is not something that’s very common and it’s easy to see a price increase slip by.

Are you noticing any price increases on your Shaw services as mentioned in your billing statements?