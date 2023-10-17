WhatsApp Launches Passkey Support for Android Users

WhatsApp has launched passkey support for Android users, aimed at enhancing account security.

The feature allows users to log into their WhatsApp accounts using biometric authentication methods such as fingerprint, face ID, or a pin code, eliminating the need for a one-time passcode.

Users can activate this feature during the WhatsApp registration process or later by navigating to the app’s settings. According to Will Cathcart, Head of WhatsApp, this method offers an additional layer of security and is a more secure way to confirm user identity.

Android users can easily and securely log back in with passkeys 🔑 only your face, finger print, or pin unlocks your WhatsApp account pic.twitter.com/In3OaWKqhy — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 16, 2023

For now, iPhone users don’t have passkey support yet, as the only way to log in is to use a PIN code or email with two-step verification. You can bet passkey support for iPhone WhatsApp users will be coming soon to leverage Touch ID and Face ID. You can already use these biometric methods for the Chat Lock feature in WhatsApp on iPhone, to secure chats from prying eyes.