WhatsApp Unveils Sleek New Interface for Android Beta Testers

After months of behind-the-scenes work, WhatsApp is finally ready to roll out a fresh and modern interface for its Android beta app users, as reported by WABetaInfo.

The revamped UI is making its way to a select group of beta testers with the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.21.12 update available on the Google Play Store.

This update aligns with WhatsApp’s goal to provide users with an enhanced interface. The all-new design incorporates new colors and icons to bring the app more in line with Material Design 3.

As shown in the screenshot above, the update not only introduces a new group chat event feature, serving as a built-in reminder system for community group chats, but also delivers a revamped interface.

The new interface boasts updated icons that offer a more contemporary and visually pleasing experience, enhancing the overall visual appeal of the app.

WhatsApp is also introducing a new green color as the predominant theme color for both light and dark modes, along with a fresh look for chat bubbles and the floating action button.

It’s important to highlight that this redesigned interface isn’t limited to the regular WhatsApp but is also available to a specific set of beta testers who install the latest WhatsApp Business beta update.

Moreover, WhatsApp may choose to gradually introduce smaller changes to the interface, possibly rolling out new icons before implementing the complete color scheme change.

The revamped interface is currently accessible to a limited number of beta testers who install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android via the Google Play Store.

WhatsApp plans to extend the rollout to a wider audience over the upcoming weeks.