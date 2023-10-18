Apple AirTag 2 Has Been Delayed to 2025, Says Analyst

When will Apple launch an update to its AirTag tracker? We now might have to wait until 2025, according to one Apple analyst.

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said back in August his supply chain sources claimed an AirTag 2 launch was set for Q4 of 2024, but on Wednesday morning, a new update was shared.

“Prediction update: the mass production schedule for AirTag 2 has been postponed to 2025,” said Kuo.

Apple was expected to launch new iPads in October, but that never materialized (aside from an eSIM update for iPad 10 in China). Last month, Kuo said new iPads before the end of the year were “unlikely” and that turned out to be true.

Kuo also said yesterday an 24-inch iMac refresh was set for 2024, while a new 32-inch iMac with mini LED will debut in 2025.

AirTags help Apple customers keep track of stuff, such as luggage when travelling. They leverage the Find My network from millions of iPhones. Once you buy an AirTag, it’s unlikely you’ll be buying another replacement unless it gets damaged.