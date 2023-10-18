Apple Debuts iPad 10 with eSIM for First Time in China

Yesterday, Apple announced a new Apple Pencil with USB-C and did not announce any new iPads as expected.

However, that’s not entirely true. According to Apple’s press release in China, the company said it has released an updated cellular iPad 10th generation to now support eSIM for the first time in mainland China.

Apple says pre-orders for the new cellular iPad with eSIM support launches on October 19 and will debut on October 25, 2023.

Apple says eSIM support for iPad means “a fast, smooth and secure cellular data connection without a physical SIM card.” Aside from eSIM support, nothing else has changed for the iPad 10. The iPad 10 model number for this cellular version is A3162, with connectivity available through China Unicom.

This year marks the first time we haven’t seen any iPad updates in the fall from Apple for the longest time.

